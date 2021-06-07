Emily Ratajkowski Is a Real Life Mermaid in a Glittering Shell Bralette & Neon Maxi Skirt

Emily Ratajkowski kicked off her birthday celebrations in glam fashion.

The model, who turns 30 years old today, took to Instagram last night to start her birthday in style with a trip to the beach. From her views of the sunset shore, Ratajkowski posed in a mermaid-inspired look that included a shell-shaped bustier bralette. The orange ruffled hem of her top echoed into her choice of bottoms: a neon orange maxi skirt with a flowing fit and cutout belted waist.

Earlier in the day on Sunday, the “We Are Your Friends” star shared another vacation-chic snap with her newborn son Sylvester whom she shares with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The mother-son duo matched in bathing suits from Ratajkowski’s own Inamorata Woman brand.

“Bday eve with the dream vacation partner,” wrote the star in her caption.

When it comes to shoes, Ratajkowski owns a long list of light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Reebok, Nike, Adidas or Veja. If she decides to spruce it up with a more colorful style, you can find the “I Feel Pretty” star in her new beloved Keds skate shoes, Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

As for design herself, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017 before she expanded it to become Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the now 30-year-old new mom has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

