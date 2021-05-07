Emily Ratajkowski Masters Spring Styling in a Plunging Bodysuit, Sketched Jeans & Classic Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski is back on her spring styling game, tapping one of her favorite brands to kick off her chic ensemble.

The model opted for a double Reformation moment on Thursday as seen on her Instagram page. The look tucked a plunging collared bodysuit, available for $88, into uniquely sketched jeans that place environmental-inspired doodles on a sustainably made denim; you can shop the statement jeans for $188 at TheReformation.com.

To complete the twist on monochrome styling, Ratajkowski then tapped her go-to silhouette of footwear: all-white sneakers. The Reebok leather kicks added a casual touch to the influencer’s attire, set atop a rubber outsole with added traction. Formed with a perforated toe, the silhouette bears resemblance to the German brand’s $70 classic Club C 85 silhouette.

Reebok Club C 85 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Earlier in the week, EmRata showed off her easygoing new mom style as she grabbed a breath of fresh air alongside her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their newborn son.

Holding tight to her 2-months-old son Sylvester, the model went comfy-chic for the outing in a highlighter yellow sweatshirt and classic black leggings. Her look also included her signature cat-eye sunglasses and an animal print carrier for her child.

On her feet, the Inamorata Woman founder debuted yet another new sneaker silhouette. Coming from New Balance, EmRata appeared to opt for the brand’s 720 silhouette in a bright red, white and gray colorway; the style gives off a throwback vibe with its mixed material uppers, low profile and contrasting rigid rubber outsole. While the Silver Birch with Neo Flame colorway has since sold out, you can still find Ratajkowski’s choice of silhouette retailing for $70 at NewBalance.com.

Emily Ratajkowski steps out with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their newborn son Sylvester in New York, May 4. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Ratajkowski owns a long list of light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Nike, Adidas or Veja. If she decides to spruce it up with a more colorful style, you can find the “We Are Your Friends” star in her new beloved Keds skate shoes, Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

As for design herself, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017 before she expanded it to become Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 29-year-old new mom has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

Click through the gallery to find more of Emily Ratajkowski’s classic sneaker style over the years.