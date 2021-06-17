Emily Ratajkowski Takes the Fanny Pack Trend to New Heights in a T-Shirt, Biker Shorts & Buzzy New Balances

Emily Ratajkowski brought her dog walking style to the next level this week.

Taking her furry friend Colombo for a stroll in New York on Wednesday, the model went casual-chic in a trending set of biker shorts and an oversize tee.

Biker shorts rose to prominence in 2020 during a newfound appreciation for athleisure and comfortable attire, spotted on the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emily Ratajkowski and a slew of other major celebs in the past year alone. In 2021, the easygoing silhouette is continuing to remain a staple in stars’ off-duty rotations as well.

Her outfit also included a wildly oversize belt bag, worn strewn across her chest courtesy of Aries; the hard-to-miss sheepskin bag retails for over $630 at Slam Jam.

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog, Colombo, for a walk in New York, June 16. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski’s sneakers. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

When it came down to footwear, EmRata broke out a buzzy set of retro-chic sneakers from New Balance. The sportswear powerhouse was named the 2020 Athletic Brand of the Year for the FN Achievement Awards thanks to its successes in the sneaker world with hit collaborations and new must-have silhouettes.

Ratajkowski’s own pick comes courtesy of the Boston-based brand’s ongoing collaboration with New York streetwear brand Aime Leon Dore. Reimaging the 550 silhouettes, the sneaker features hits of red and black atop a white leather upper. The collab debuted in October 2020 with a retail price of $130 but now resells for upwards of $335 to $825 at StockX.

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog, Colombo, for a walk in New York, June 16. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

When it comes to shoes, Ratajkowski owns a long list of light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Nike, Adidas or Veja. If she decides to spruce it up with a more colorful style, you can find the “I Feel Pretty” star in her new beloved Keds skate shoes, Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

As for design herself, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017 before she expanded it to become Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 30-year-old new mom has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

