Emily Blunt Looks Right Out of a ‘Jungle Cruise’ in a Ribbed Green Dress & Buzzy Wrap Sandals

Emily Blunt is on a promo tour for her new film, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” and her press outfits do not disappoint.

Last night’s look, as styled by Jessica Paster, highlighted an asymmetric bodycon dress courtesy of up-and-coming brand The Sei; though Blunt chose to wear the design with a slightly looser fit, the silhouette features a one-shoulder silhouette and a ribbed jungle green fabric for a softer appeal with an on-theme touch.

When it came down to footwear, the British actress tapped one of her go-to brands for a tied-up shoe.

The tan suede sandals come courtesy of Alexandre Birman and include chic tied straps for a twist on summer’s most beloved trend; favored by Kristin Cavallari, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, ankle-wrap heels are all the rage this summer with heels that snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

Birman’s own design balances atop a rounded toe and a 4-inch heel with smooth leather uppers to finish; similar colorways retail for $595 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Alexandre Birman Clarita Bow Leather Sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

As for Emily Blunt herself, the “Mary Poppins Returns” actress has a repertoire of stylish ensembles courtesy of her stylist Jessica Paster. For her latest film tour, her ensembles have ranged from Alberta Ferretti culottes with Christian Louboutin boots to Erdem dresses with surprisingly affordable Sam Edelman sandals. For most red carpet events, Blunt’s looks also have tapped Zimmermann, Michael Kors, Prada and Alexander McQueen amongst other top labels.

When she isn’t working with Ms. Blunt, Jessica Paster herself has a loaded client list that includes Carmen Electra, Lana Condor, Nicole Scherzinger and “Borat” breakout star Maria Bakalova.

