Ellen DeGeneres Crashes Kris Jenner’s Date Night in Soft Suede Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble had a special third wheel for their Sunday date night.

Ellen DeGeneres joined the “momager” and her beau for dinner at the celeb-favorited spot, Craig’s, last night in Los Angeles. For the outing, Kris herself opted for a dressed-up monochrome look in a red long-sleeve top, layered burgundy velvet cape coat and a matching Chanel bag. Her outfit came complete with black jeans and matching black square-toe boots.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued all the way into this year as one of the biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Ellen DeGeneres join Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble at Craig’s for dinner on Oct. 25 2021, Los Angeles. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

A closer view of Kris Jenner’s boots. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

As for DeGeneres herself, the comedian also kept with one color scheme in head-to-toe black. Her look layered a blazer over a turtleneck sweater and printed dress pants, all tied together with suede black boots set atop a stitched flat outsole.

Ellen DeGeneres join Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble at Craig’s for dinner on Oct. 25 2021, Los Angeles. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

A closer view of Ellen DeGeneres’ boots. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

When she isn’t in relaxed boots, you can find the talk show host in everything from fuzzy Birkenstock sandals to Saint Laurent sneakers. DeGeneres has also modeled footwear from Adidas, Celine, Bottega Veneta and Converse over the years. In addition, the media personality also created her own lifestyle brand, ED Ellen DeGeneres, which offers apparel and footwear as well as home, baby and pet products.

Channel Ellen DeGeneres these similar boots for fall.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Franco Sarto Marcus Booties, $159.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: Cole Haan Harlyn Boots, $185.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: Universal Thread Alena Boots, $35.

Check out the gallery for more of Ellen DeGeneres’ footwear style.