Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Wows in Balenciaga Couture for Her Paris Fashion Week Debut

Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff stole the show this week as she made her Paris Fashion Week debut.

Walking the runways for Balenciaga’s first couture collection in 53 years, the 22-year-old showed off her impressive catwalk skills on Wednesday in a twist on suited fashion. Emhoff modeled an ankle-length, double-breasted coat during the show complete with a branded brooch and a layered puffy cape.

On her feet, the newly designed outfit included a set of boots that fall in line with Emhoff’s own taste; the square-toe pair featured smooth black leather uppers with an ankle-length fit and a lifted heel.

The runway show this week isn’t the first time that the second daughter appeared in a major brand’s collection. during New York Fashion Week in February, Emhoff closed out the last day of virtual shows with an unexpected spot in Proenza Schouler’s fall ’21 runway film and look book.

Related Salma Hayek Goes Regal in a Flowing Blue Dress & Calming Square Toe Heels During Paris Fashion Week Dua Lipa Is a True '90s Baby in a Lace-Up Tank, Low-Rise Jeans & Gravity-Defying Sneakers Olivia Culpo Talks New Film 'Venus As a Boy,' Her Favorite Shoes & More at Tribeca Film Festival

Ella Emhoff for Proenza Schouler fall ’21.

Ella Emhoff for Proenza Schouler fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

At Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration ceremony back in January, as well, it was her stepchildren that unexpectedly stole the show.

Ella and Cole Emhoff, children of Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff from his previous marriage to ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff, arrived at the ceremony in sharp looks. While Cole opted for a layered ensemble with a suit, striped tie and warm coat, Ella opted for a bolder outerwear design courtesy of Miu Miu worn over a deep burgundy dress.

The Shetland Pied De Poule coat from the Italian brand came with embellished detail and a signature Miu Miu collar; she also accented the number with a $75 Loeffler Randall headband, available on the brand’s website. For footwear, the Parsons textile design student opted for a sleek set of black booties; the patent leather design came set atop a block heel, keeping her feet warm in the snowy weather.

Ella Emhoff, the daughter of Doug Emhoff and step-daughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, arrives at the 2021 inauguration ceremony wearing a coat by Miu Miu with boots. CREDIT: AP

Click through the gallery to see Ella Emhoff and more looks from the Balenciaga Couture Fall 2021 collection.