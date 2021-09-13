Ella Emhoff Reimagines Athleisure in a Mesh Bodysuit, Slick Track Pants & Surprising Sneakers at Met Gala 2021

Ella Emhoff is tapping into an unexpectedly bold side of American fashion at the 2021 Met Gala.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter arrived at the star-studded event tonight in a custom head-to-toe red look from Adidas by Stella McCartney. The ensemble pays homage to athletic trends in a reimagined way, kicking off with a diamond-coated bodysuit; the mesh-paneled piece came tucked into high-shine track pants.

Ella Emhoff arrives on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala in New York, Sept. 13. CREDIT: AP

To continue the athletic appeal of her look, the 22-year-old decided against pumps or sandals and instead kept cool in new sneakers. The custom red silhouette transforms the Earthlight trainers from the Adidas by Stella McCartney collections with even more red diamonds and netted fabric; for a sustainable twist, the sneakers also feature Primeblue fabric — a high-performance recycled material containing ocean plastic.

“I’m so proud to have Nia Dennis, Ella Emhoff, and Julia Garner representing the Stella McCartney brands on the carpet this year at the Met,” said McCartney herself in a press release. “They each are incredible women who have carved their own individual paths with fearlessness and confidence… it’s an honour to have these three women join together for such an incredible night. The last 18 months have seen people’s relationship with fashion and comfort evolve, so we created these red, white and blue looks that fuse elements of sportswear with high-fashion and glamour to pay homage to the exhibition theme.”

A closer view of Ella Emhoff’s sneakers. CREDIT: AP

In addition to her first-ever Met Gala appearance, 2021 has been a major year thus far for second daughter Ella Emhoff. During New York Fashion Week in February, Emhoff closed out the last day of virtual shows with an unexpected spot in Proenza Schouler’s fall ’21 runway film and look book. And then, in July, the model stole the show as she made her Paris Fashion Week debut walking the runways for Balenciaga’s first couture collection in 53 years.

