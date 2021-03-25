Dua Lipa Tackles Spring’s Biggest Trends in a Shirt Dress, Graphic Tights & These Cult-Favorite Heels

Dua Lipa tackled a mix of spring’s biggest trends today for the latest addition in her streak of bold looks.

The Grammy Award-winning artist shared her outfit of the day on Instagram this afternoon, kicking off her ensemble in an oversize blazer and classic white shirt dress.

Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Heidi Klum, Christina Aguilera and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

Adding a bright element in with a unique set of red printed tights, Dua Lipa topped off her look with a pair of celeb-favorited heels. The neon sandals highlighted a trendy square-toe silhouette set atop an architectural block heel; featuring a peep-toe rounded vamp as well, the design bears resemblance to the Attico’s Devon mules. The now sold-out green shoes are balanced with a 4.3-inch lift and once retailed for $729 at Farfetch. Fans of the silhouette can shop a neon pink iteration, though, for $710 courtesy of Intermix.

The unmissable design may look familiar to celeb style fans as they have previously been modeled by the likes of Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner — and Elsa Hosk even revealed this week that she has a pair, too, waiting in her own closet.

It’s no surprise that Dua Lipa owns a pair of the heels, too. Beyond an award-winning music career, Dua Lipa herself dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Levitating” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business. Through her new title, the musician will aim to “help inspire women around the world” through world-wide efforts and “important inclusive initiatives close to her heart,” according to the company.

