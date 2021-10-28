Dua Lipa Upgrades the Catsuit Trend in a See-Through Onesie & Chunky Sneakers

Dua Lipa proved once more why she is the master of this major fall trend.

The “New Rules” songstress took to Instagram to show off her latest statement look on Wednesday, modeling a bold twist on this year’s catsuit trend.

While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits made a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire.

Dua Lipa’s look, in particular, includes a bold mesh fabric with blue and brown printed panels, all layered over a black lace bralette.

On her feet, Dua Lipa brought back her go-to futuristic sneakers. The chunky, lug-sole pair comes from Prada and feature leather-trimmed uppers with pockets of mesh atop a lace-up front. The lifted Cloudbust Thunder design gives a 2-inch boost and retails for $990 at Farfetch.

Related Gabrielle Union Masters This Fall's Favorite Loafer Trend in a Prada Blouse & Pinstripe Pants Dua Lipa Does 'Cool Aunt' Style in Crochet Cardigan and The Edgiest Combat Boots Hunter Schafer Goes Grunge in Printed Tights and Bold Chelsea Boots

The “Levitating” musician used to sport the brand’s sneakers all the time last year and has continued to incorporate the style into her fall 2021 style.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid out and about in New York, July 17. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Dua Lipa wears an Ottolinger top with Prada sneakers in Brooklyn, N.Y. on July 18. CREDIT: Splash News

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid head out on the town in New York, Sept. 29. CREDIT: Splash News

Beyond an award-winning music career, Dua Lipa herself dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Don’t Start Now” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past. Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business.

Click through the gallery to see more of Dua Lipa’s daring style evolution.