×
Dua Lipa Brings a Sweet Edge in a Printed Playsuit, Bomber Jacket & Thigh-High Boots

By Claudia Miller
Dua Lipa’s Boldest Street Style Moments
Dua Lipa brought her talents to the BBC Live Lounge in London this afternoon for a special performance.

Dua Lipa
The “Levitating” musician also broke out her bol style with her outfit for the occasion, modeling a Prada look from the brand’s fall ’21 collection; the ensemble layered an oversize bomber jacket with a printed romper and sheer black tights.

On her feet, the British musician tapped into a major footwear trend for 2021: thigh-high boots.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Dua Lipa’s style in particular bears resemblance to Prada’s lifted 4-inch heeled boots that retail for over $1,800 at Farfetch.com.

It’s no surprise that Dua Lipa herself is on top of the footwear trend, either. Beyond an award-winning music career, Dua Lipa herself dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Don’t Start Now” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business. Through her new title, the musician will aim to “help inspire women around the world” through worldwide efforts and “important inclusive initiatives close to her heart,” according to the company.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Dua Lipa’s bold looks throughout the years.

