Dua Lipa’s Knit Bralette, High-Rise Pants & Square-Toe Sandals Master Summer Trends

Dua Lipa enjoyed the weekend in style, tapping into a few of this season’s biggest trends.

The “Physical” singer joined friends for a night on the town in edgy fashion as seen on Instagram yesterday. For the outing, Dua Lipa modeled a halter knit bralette with high-rise silky pants, both courtesy of Dion Lee’s fall ’21 collection.

Fishnet, crocheted fabric and open-knit materials come together as a major trend for celeb style in 2021. Whether it’s a netted gown on the red carpet or Bottega Veneta’s cult-favorite sandals, Rihanna, Gabrielle Union and Kylie Jenner are amongst the many who have modeled these fabrics over the past few weeks alone.

As for footwear, the “Don’t Start Now” singer also tapped Dion Lee in a square-toe design with a patent leather finish.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Beyond an award-winning musical career, Dua Lipa dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Don’t Start Now” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business.

