×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Dua Lipa’s Knit Bralette, High-Rise Pants & Square-Toe Sandals Master Summer Trends

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
dua-lipa-bralette-pants-heels
Dua Lipa: January 2020
Dua Lipa: January 2020
Dua Lipa: December 2019
Dua Lipa: November 2019
View Gallery 30 Images

Dua Lipa enjoyed the weekend in style, tapping into a few of this season’s biggest trends.

The “Physical” singer joined friends for a night on the town in edgy fashion as seen on Instagram yesterday. For the outing, Dua Lipa modeled a halter knit bralette with high-rise silky pants, both courtesy of Dion Lee’s fall ’21 collection.

Fishnet, crocheted fabric and open-knit materials come together as a major trend for celeb style in 2021. Whether it’s a netted gown on the red carpet or Bottega Veneta’s cult-favorite sandals, Rihanna, Gabrielle Union and Kylie Jenner are amongst the many who have modeled these fabrics over the past few weeks alone.

Related

Lindsey Vonn Steals a Page From Miley Cyrus' Styling Book in a Gucci Tennis Dress & Low-Top Kicks

Kristin Davis' Puff Sleeve Top, Polka Dot Skirt & Sunny Yellow Heels May be the Most Charlotte Look to Date 

Sofia Vergara Celebrates Her Birthday in the Wildest Jungle Dress & Hidden Sandals

As for footwear, the “Don’t Start Now” singer also tapped Dion Lee in a square-toe design with a patent leather finish.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Beyond an award-winning musical career, Dua Lipa dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Don’t Start Now” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business.

Channel Dua Lipa in these glam black mules inspired by her look.

black mules, heels, square toe, reformation
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation

Buy Now: Reformation Shereen Mules, $248.

black mules, heels, square toe, other stories
CREDIT: Courtesy of Other Stories

Buy Now: & Other Stories Square-Toe Mules, $129.

black mules, heels, square toe, hugo bosos
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Boss Square-Toe Mules, $296 (was $423).

Click through the gallery for more of Dua Lipa’s edgy looks over the years.

Seriplanet Sponsored By Seriplanet

Code to Customization

Seriplanet launched Plus to meet the evolving needs of its commercial partners seeking customization.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad