Dua Lipa Is Bolder Than Ever in a Peek-a-Boo Cutout Catsuit & Holographic Thong Sandals

Dua Lipa took one of fashion’s biggest trends to a whole new level this week.

Looking back on her vacation days, the “Cold Heart” singer shared one of her boldest looks to date on Instagram this morning. The ensemble highlighted a two-tone catsuit complete with a hot pink shrug and a black bodice with revealing peek-a-boo cutouts.

While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are also making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s open designs.

As if her outfit wasn’t trendy enough, Dua Lipa herself looped in one more hit element with her choice of footwear — thong-toe sandals.

Thong-toe footwear also returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of its biggest trends and is sticking around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with the aforementioned ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion. Stars like Kendall Jenner along with Meryl Streep, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez amongst other major names are continuing to support the trend in even cooler temperatures.

Beyond an award-winning music career, Dua Lipa herself dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “New Rules” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past. Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business.

