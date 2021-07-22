Dua Lipa Earns Her Stripes in the Silkiest Scarf Top, Tiger Pants & These Celeb-Favorited Pyramid Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa took a walk on the wild side for her latest collaborative effort with Truly Hard Seltzer.

The “New Rules” singer, who serves as an ambassador for the beverage company, took to Instagram last night for a behind-the-scenes look at her next project. Keeping up with her signature style, Dua Lia opted for a sleek ’90s-chic top complete with a silky purple fabric for a scarf-like fit; she then matched the bod top to even bolder pants complete with a realistic tiger-stripe print.

Scarf tops, as well as retro-chic pants, are both experiencing a moment on the fashion scene amidst revitalizations of the late 1990s and early 2000s trends such as combat boots and low-rise bottoms.

Adding a color-coordinating finish, Dua Lipa topped off her look with a pair of celeb-favorited heels. The bright sandals highlighted a trendy square-toe silhouette set atop an architectural block heel; featuring a peep-toe rounded vamp as well, the design bears resemblance to the Attico’s Devon mules. The satin purple shoes are balanced with a 4.3-inch lift and retail exclusively on Ssense for $645. Fans of the silhouette can also shop a neon green iteration for $655 courtesy of Moda Operandi.

The unmissable design may look familiar to celeb style fans as they have previously been modeled by the likes of Hailey Baldwin and Kylie Jenner — and Elsa Hosk revealed that she has a pair, too, waiting in her own closet. The “Levitating” singer herself is a major fan of the silhouette and opted for the green shade to match her printed leggings and oversize boyfriend-style shirt back in March

The Attico Devon heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

It’s no surprise that Dua Lipa owns multiple pairs of the heels, too. Beyond an award-winning music career, Dua Lipa herself dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Don’t Start Now” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business.

Flip through the gallery to find Dua Lipa’s edgiest looks over the years.