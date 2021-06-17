Dua Lipa Is a True ‘90s Baby in a Lace-Up Tank, Low-Rise Jeans & Gravity-Defying Sneakers

Dua Lipa gave the trends of the 1990s a chance this week as she partied with friends at the Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles.

Also joined by her beau Anwar Hadid, the “New Rules” musician was spotted leaving the event in the early hours of Thursday morning. Her outfit of the evening tapped into retro-chic trends in a lace-up corseted tank top and the baggiest low-rise jeans. To continue the vintage appeal, Dua Lipa’s ensemble also included a mini Burberry shoulder bag and a beaded choker necklace.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid party at the Nice Guy restaurant with friends in West Hollywood, Calif., June 17. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Dua Lipa’s sneakers. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

As if the outfit didn’t contain enough styles from the 1990s, the “Levitating” musician added in one final throwback trend when it came to footwear. Her chunky “dad shoes” featured hits of bubblegum pink and patent black atop white mesh uppers and a unique heel.

The wild style comes courtesy of Balenciaga’s collaboration with Pander, highlighting a suspended heel design and chunky outsole. The sneakers retail for $1,250 at Saks in a yellow colorway with Dua Lipa’s pink style only available for resale on sites like StockX priced at over $1,600.

Beyond an award-winning musical career, Dua Lipa dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Don’t Start Now” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business. Through her new title, the musician will aim to “help inspire women around the world” through worldwide efforts and “important inclusive initiatives close to her heart,” according to the company.

