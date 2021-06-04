Dua Lipa Gets a Little Bit Country in a Leather Vest, Zebra Bralette & Cutoff Shorts — And a Cowboy Hat to Tout

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Dua Lipa showed off her country side for her newest music video, “Love Again.”

The British musician debuted an unexpectedly Western version of her signature daring style for the video, taking to Instagram to preview the project this morning. In the clip, Dua Lipa can be seen riding a mechanical bull in a zebra-striped bralette, cutoff shorts and a black leather vest.

To give the outfit a full country send-off, the “Don’t Start Now” singer made sure to include a cowgirl hat and wild leather boots courtesy of Rick Owens; the lifted style came atop a 2-inch platform with a 5-inch block heel for a heightened boost.

The unique pair also featured a grill-inspired metal front plate and an angular top shaft design for a Chelsea-inspired fit; titled the Rick Owens Grill Kiss boot, the style retails for $2,230 at Luisaviaroma.com.

Related Kate Hudson Looks Straight Out of the '90s in a Cardigan, Silky Slip Dress & Slouchy Boots Megan Thee Stallion Gives Marie Antoinette Edge in a Glittering Corset, Powdered Wig & Studded Pumps Eva Longoria Wears Bright Yellow Leggings & Matching Sweatshirt With Adidas Sneakers for a Hike

Rick Owens Grill Kiss boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Luisaviaroma

Dua Lipa previously wore a thigh-high version of the Rick Owens design back in November 2020. In a press day-ready look, the “New Rules” singer modeled a one-shoulder black satin top with a peek-a-boo arm cutout, all tucked into cinch-waist coordinating shorts.

As for Dua Lipa herself, beyond an award-winning music career, the British musician dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Don’t Start Now” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business. Through her new title, the musician will aim to “help inspire women around the world” through worldwide efforts and “important inclusive initiatives close to her heart,” according to the company.

Elevate your style like Dua Lipa in these platform boots.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Vagabond Shoemakers Brooke Boots, $210.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Jeffrey Campbell Mexique Boots, $225.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Kentsa Boots, $109.

Click through the gallery for more of Dua Lipa’s edgiest looks over the years.