Dua Lipa Looks Bloody Good in a Dramatic Velvet Gown With Sheer Lace Slits

Dua Lipa made Halloween glam this year.

The “Physical” songstress shared her spooky attire on Instagram last night, dressing up as twist on a vampire in a designer look. Her velvet gown came courtesy of Alessandra Rich from the brand’s fall ’21 collection, highlighting a long-sleeve fit with a dipped neckline and daringly high leg slits replaced with sheer lace.

The design is a favorite amongst style influencers and was even modeled by Hailey Baldwin back in July. With Justin Bieber, the married couple attended the “Freedom Art Experience” gallery in Los Angeles last night, hosted by the “Baby” musician himself. While Bieber opted for a classic tuxedo for the black-tie affair, his model counterpart went glam in the velvet gown.

As for footwear, both husband and wife decided on classically elegant touches with Bieber’s choice of block-heeled dress shoes and Baldwin’s pair of sleek satin pointed-toe pumps from Jimmy Choo.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are all dressed up as they attend ‘Freedom Art Experience’ gallery in Hollywood, Calif. The art gallery was hosted by Justin Bieber, July 26. CREDIT: Twoeyephotos/MEGA

Beyond an award-winning music career, Dua Lipa herself dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Don’t Start Now” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past. Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business.

