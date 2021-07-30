Dua Lipa Takes Summer’s Most Daring Trend on the Water in a String Bikini & Cutout Dress

Dua Lipa broke out her take on summer’s biggest trend for a stylish boat ride this week.

The “Don’t Start Night” singer gave fans a touch of travel lust on Instagram this morning, sharing photos from her beachy vacation with beau Anwar Hadid and friends. Lounging on a yacht, Dua Lipa layered her black string bikini under a peek-a-boo floral Louisa Ballou dress complete with a ring hold across the torso.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans of the trend for summer.

Last week, Dua Lipa herself took a walk on the wild side for her latest collaborative effort with Truly Hard Seltzer.

The “New Rules” singer, who serves as an ambassador for the beverage company, took to Instagram last night for a behind-the-scenes look at her next project. Keeping up with her signature style, Dua Lia opted for a sleek ’90s-chic top complete with a silky purple fabric for a scarf-like fit from I.AM.GIA.; she then matched the bod top to even bolder pants complete with a realistic tiger-stripe print.

Adding a color-coordinating finish, Dua Lipa topped off her look with a pair of celeb-favorited heels. The bright sandals highlighted a trendy square-toe silhouette set atop an architectural block heel; featuring a peep-toe rounded vamp as well, the design bears resemblance to the Attico’s Devon mules. The satin purple shoes are balanced with a 4.3-inch lift and retail exclusively on Ssense for $645. Fans of the silhouette can also shop a neon green iteration for $655 courtesy of Moda Operandi.

Beyond an award-winning music career, Dua Lipa herself dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Levitating” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past. Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business.

Go bold for summer in these pieces inspired by Dua Lipa.

