Doja Cat Is Out of This World in a Mesh Galaxy Dress & Metallic Croc-Embossed Heels

Doja Cat brought her daring style to the next level in bold fashion on Instagram this week.

Taking to the social media app on Tuesday night, the “Streets” singer modeled a galaxy-inspired mesh bodycon dress courtesy of Pierre Louis-Auvray. The long-sleeve number came layered over navy thin-strap bottoms with glittering earrings to match.

On her feet, the 25-year-old musician tapped Christian Louboutin with a signature red bottom finish; the croc-embossed heels came coated with a gold metallic upper. Similar designs retail for $795 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Earlier this month, Doja Cat and PrettyLittleThing released a new hit collection just in time for spring and summer.

The “Say So” musician and the online retailer joined forces for their second collaborative capsule that released today. All retailing for under $100, the inclusive pieces range in size from 4 to 26 and features footwear, accessories and apparel at PrettyLittleThing.com.

In one campaign image, Doja Cat can be found modeling her own pieces from the collab including a cutout ribbed midi dress — available on sale from $55 down to $36 — with trending ankle-wrap thong sandals to match.

Doja Cat models pieces from her newest PrettyLittleThing collaborative collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

The elevated heels, though, fall in line with Doja Cat’s typical taste and style. The Los Angeles native favors the bold for red carpet occasions, modeling everything from sheer Givenchy gowns to pointy Bottega Venetaa heels and custom Georges Hobeika designs. Her off-duty attire includes just as wow-worthy of pieces as well — think Philipp Plein thigh-high boots and Fashion Nova leopard bodysuits. Most recently, the “Streets” musician partnered with PrettyLittleThing to launch her first collection of must-have styles back in November 2020.

