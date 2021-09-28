×
Doja Cat Is Sweet Like Candy in a Pink Bralette, Tube Skirt & Satin Mules for Candy Crush Tournament

By Claudia Miller
Doja Cat showed off a monochrome moment for her new Candy Crush campaign.

Promoting the game’s upcoming Candy Crush All Stars tournament, the “Say So” singer joined the likes of Khloe Kardashian and Rob Gronkowski in a brand new video. For the project, Doja Cat herself modeled a head-to-toe pink ensemble that kicked off with a dyed denim jacket and a knit bralette; the outfit also included a mid-rise skirt in a coordinating shade of bubblegum pink.

doja cat, crop top, bralette, pink pants, pink, jacket, skirt, heels, wedges, candy crush, khloe kardashian, gronk
Doja Cat helps promote the new Candy Crush All Stars U.S. tournament.
CREDIT: Dennis Leupold/Candy Crush

The color scheme of Doja Cat’s look continued with her choice of footwear: a pink satin mule. The silhouette included padded plush uppers and a tall wedge heel for an early 2000s touch.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

doja cat, crop top, bralette, pink pants, pink, jacket, skirt, heels, wedges, candy crush, khloe kardashian, gronk
Khloe Kardashian (L) and Doja Cat help promote the new Candy Crush All Stars U.S. tournament.
CREDIT: Dennis Leupold/Candy Crush

doja cat, crop top, bralette, pink pants, pink, jacket, skirt, heels, wedges, candy crush, khloe kardashian, gronk
A closer view of Doja Cat’s heels.
CREDIT: Dennis Leupold/Candy Crush

The elevated heels fall in line with Doja Cat’s typical taste and sartorial decisions. The 25-year-old singer favors the bold for red carpet occasions, modeling everything from sheer Givenchy gowns to pointy Bottega Venetaa heels and custom Georges Hobeika designs.

Her off-duty attire includes just as wow-worthy of pieces as well — think Philipp Plein thigh-high boots and Fashion Nova leopard bodysuits. Most recently, the “Kiss Me More” musician partnered with PrettyLittleThing to launch her own collection of must-have styles.

Make your outfit pop in these pink heels inspired by Doja Cat’s look.

pink mules, vinceza
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Vinceza Knot-Detail Mules, $128.

pink mules, vince camuto
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Brelanie Sandals, $99.

pink mules, zara
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

Buy Now: Zara Quilted Mules, $70.

Click through the gallery for more of Doja Cat’s wild style over the years.

