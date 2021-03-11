Doja Cat Is Bolder Than Ever in a Fringed Bustier, Thigh-High Stockings & Towering Platforms

Doja Cat released the music video for her song “Streets” this week and the on-set attire did not disappoint.

The singer took to Instagram last night to tease more images from the video, highlighting one bold ensemble in particular. The outfit teamed a red bustier bralette and coordinating bottoms, both coated in glittering fringe for a standout appeal.

The bold pieces then continued into her choices of legwear and footwear, starting with thigh-high lace-trimmed sheer black stockings. And, as if the outfit wasn’t wild enough, the “Say So” musician topped off everything with 5-inch, round-toe platform heels.

Intimates and sky-high heels are surprisingly a normal combination for the “Best Friend” artist. In the “34+45” remix video with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat teamed a lacy black and white corset from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring ’12 collection with a pink satin Agent Provocateur garter belt and silk thigh-high stockings. The outfit also included purple striped gloves, a black feathery duster and tall heels.

Layered over her lace-trimmed stockings, the peep-toe satin sandals came set atop a lifted heel; the Jimmy Choo Max platforms tower in at 6 inches high and retail for $995 at Farfetch.

The elevated heels fall in line with her typical taste and style. The 25-year-old musician favors the bold for red carpet occasions, modeling everything from sheer Givenchy gowns to pointy Bottega Venetaa heels and custom Georges Hobeika designs. Her off-duty attire includes just as wow-worthy of pieces as well — think Philipp Plein thigh-high boots and Fashion Nova leopard bodysuits. Most recently, Doja Cat partnered with PrettyLittleThing to launch her own collection of must-have styles.

