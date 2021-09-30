Doja Cat Takes Paris in a Glittering Bralette & Textured Shorts for Balmain Performance

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Doja Cat is taking Paris Fashion Week by storm today.

The “Kiss Me More” musician arrived at the Balmain spring ’22 presentation this evening in the French fashion capital ahead of performing during the runway show. For the event, Doja Cat modeled pieces from the luxury house in a glittering nude bralette and shorts set; the silhouette included a textured appeal with coordinating gloves.

Doja Cat performs on stage during the Balmain Festival as part of Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Laurent Zabulon/AbacaPress/Splash News

A closer view of Doja Cat’s boots. CREDIT: Laurent Zabulon/AbacaPress/Splash News

The Balmain show itself included appearances from Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni as the brand celebrated Olivier Rousteing’s 10-year anniversary as creative director. Beyoncé herself even made a virtual appearance, kicking off the show with a personalized voice-over message.

To give the outfit a monochrome appeal, the singer echoed the shade of her dress with fishnet tights and sleek beige booties. These heels came with patent leather uppers and a lace-up front, all balanced atop a towering stiletto heel. The silhouette was complete with dual buckles across the ankles for an edgier appeal.

Before performing, Doja Cat arrived in a tan minidress and Balmain heels coated in puffer-style fabric with ultra-plush padding and a wrapped design. Set atop a lifted heel, the new shoes also featured a square toe, making a case of the continued ’90s revival for next year.

Doja Cat performs on stage during the Balmain Festival as part of Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Laurent Zabulon/AbacaPress/Splash News

A closer view of Doja Cat’s boots. CREDIT: Laurent Zabulon/AbacaPress/Splash News

The elevated heels fall in line with Doja Cat’s typical taste and sartorial decisions. The 25-year-old singer favors the bold for red carpet occasions, modeling everything from sheer Givenchy gowns to pointy Bottega Venetaa heels and custom Georges Hobeika designs.

Her off-duty attire includes just as wow-worthy of pieces as well — think Philipp Plein thigh-high boots and Fashion Nova leopard bodysuits. Most recently, the “Say So” musician partnered with PrettyLittleThing to launch her own collection of must-have styles.

