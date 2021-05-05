Diane Keaton Continues to Be a Style Icon in the Ultimate Mom Jeans & a Polka Dotted Twist on Spring’s Biggest Shoe Trend

Diane Keaton’s statement style is a never-ending gift to the world.

The legendary actress has always been knowing for her chic taste and, in more recent seasons, has been recognized once more in the limelight with her eclectic pairings and daring sartorial choices. Yesterday, that trend continued as she took a break from filming her newest movie “Mack and Rita” in Los Angeles.

The ensemble gave a twist on mom-chic styling, matching a classic black turtleneck top to the baggiest 1990s-style jeans with a signature hat to tout. Silhouettes from the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the early aughts are making a comeback this year for spring and summer, spotted on everyone from Christina Aguilera to Kendall Jenner and Gabrielle Union.

Diane Keaton steps out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., May 4. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

A closer view of Diane Keaton’s lug-sole shoes. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

Another retro design making a comeback this year? Combat boots and lug sole footwear. The chunky silhouettes are experiencing new norms amongst celebrity style trends. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada along with Bottega Veneta, these lugged boots offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Gwen Stefani, Eva Longoria and more major stars.

Keaton’s own pair came set atop a subtle block heel with a unique twist in white polka dots.

No matter the season, you can always recognize Diane Keaton for her on-trend, off-duty looks. Her outfit always kicks off with some form of a hat whether it’s a tall cap, a paperboy style or ever a baseball-inspired style. The ensemble then continues into a stylish top — think Prada blazers with colorful blouse — before throwing in exaggerated bottoms like flowing skirts and chunky belts.

Most recently, Gucci tapped the “Annie Hall’ actress to help promote its Beloved Lines of bags alongside Hary Styles and Serena Williams.

