Dakota Johnson Masters the Monochrome Trend in the Silkiest Butter Dress & Suede Pumps

Dakota Johnson gave her go at one of 2021’s biggest trends out in New York last night.

Arriving at the SVA Theatre amidst the New York Film Festival, the upcoming star of “The Lost Daughter” opted for a monochrome fashion moment. The look kicked off with a silk high-neck dress from Rodarte, complete with winged sleeves and a high-leg slit. The ensemble also included a black leather clutch bag adorned with a stitched emblems.

Dakota Johnson arrives at the SVA Theatre in New York, Sept. 30. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Dakota Johnson’s heels. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the actress elevated the look further with color coordinating pumps. The pointed-toe heels included a rounded vamp and a stiletto boost.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Major names like Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone. The trend has also made its way to the runways for the likes of Versace, Chloé, Dior, Etro and more top labels.

As for the “50 Shades of Gray” star herself, the outfit last night taps into her usual sartorial taste. She can usually be found more often than not in pieces from Gucci and typically favors Alessandro Michele’s designs for red carpets, press days and even casual off-duty outings. As for footwear, Johnson also includes Alexander McQueen, Tabitha Simmons, Balenciaga and more top brands.

