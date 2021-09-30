Dakota Johnson Edges Up in a Lace Bustier, Leather Pants & Classic Pumps on the Red Carpet

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dakota Johnson brought an edge to the 59th annual New York Film Festival last night for a screening of her film, “The Lost Daughter.”

The actress modeled an all-black ensemble from Gucci for the red carpet event on Wednesday, kicking off with a lacy and logo-trimmed bustier; the silhouette came tucked into straight-leg leather pants with a patent finish.

The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone.

Dakota Johnson attends a special screening of “The Lost Daughter” at Alice Tully Hall during the 59th New York Film Festival on Wednesday, Sept 29, 2021. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Dakota Johnson’s heels. CREDIT: AP

On her feet, Johnson rounded out the look with classic pumps courtesy of Gianvito Rossi. The silhouette included a pointed toe, rounded vamp and lifted stiletto heel, measuring 4 inches in height. Similar designs from the brand retail for close to $700 at Net-a-Porter.

Dakota Johnson attends a special screening of “The Lost Daughter” at Alice Tully Hall during the 59th New York Film Festival on Wednesday, Sept 29, 2021. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Dakota Johnson’s heels. CREDIT: AP

As for the “50 Shades of Gray” actress herself, the outfit last night taps into her usual sartorial taste. She can usually be found more often than not in pieces from Gucci and typically favors Alessandro Michele’s designs for red carpets, press days and even casual off-duty outings. As for footwear, Johnson also includes Alexander McQueen, Tabitha Simmons, Balenciaga and more top brands.

Echo Dakota Johnson’s look in these classic pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Schutz Lou Pumps, $98.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Calvin Klein Brady Pumps, $53 (was $109).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Nine West Flax Pumps, $69.

Click through the gallery to discover Dakota Johnson’s best street style looks throughout the years.