Sofia Vergara Gives Her Twist on the Cardigan Trend in a $17 Sleeveless Bodysuit & $25 Walmart Jeans

Sofia Vergara proved once more this week that great style doesn’t have to break the bank.

The “Modern Family” actress modeled new pieces from her own Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart collection today on Instagram, debuting an on-trend ensemble. The outfit kicked off with a tie-dye elongated cardigan — available for $36 — and also included a $17 scoop-neck bodysuit; the finishing piece came in the form of distressed hem skinny jeans that retail for $25 at Walmart.com.

To complete the layered look, Vergara boosted her frame in towering metallic pumps; the peep-toe heels came set atop a platform base and a lifted heel, appearing to measure close to 6 inches in height.

The Colombian-American actress is her own Walmart brand’s favorite customer. When arriving on set for “America’s Got Talent” last month, she tapped her label for her outfit of the day; the look featured a $24 floral wrap blouse from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara line matched to cropped dark-wash jeans.

When it came to shoes, Vergara tapped one of her favorite brands: Amina Muaddi, a beloved footwear label known for its signature flare-heels and effortlessly bold designs. The talent series judge’s choice came in the form of Muaddi’s Dalida silhouette, featuring a square toe and smooth suede uppers. The style is finished with a 2-inch platform and a signature 5.5-inch flared heel for an edgy touch that also offers increased stability. Similar colorways once retailed for $760 at Net-a-Porter.com.

Sofia Vergara arrives on set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles, April 12. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

When it comes to her own personal style, Vergara can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Louboutin heels.

The star also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the actress also currently serves as a brand ambassador for the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag last year.

Elevate your style without breaking the bank like Sofia Vergara in these affordable pieces from her brand.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

Buy Now: Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Cardigan, $36.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

Buy Now: Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Sleeveless Bodysuit, $17.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

Buy Now: Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Distressed Jeans, $25.

Flip through the gallery for more of Sofia Vergara’s bold street style over the years.