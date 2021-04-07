Courteney Cox Makes a Case for Skinny Jeans in a Dark Denim Jacket & Edgy Studded Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Courteney Cox made a case for a disputed styling move this week as she joined her beau Johnny McDaid for a dinner date.

Stepping out for a bite to eat at Nobu Malibu, the “Friends” alumna showed off her casual-chic style in a dark denim jacket, printed blouse and classic skinny jeans. Cox’s choice of denim is an argued move as per Gen-Z tastes who have taken to TikTok in recent weeks to express their thoughts on the 2000s-chic silhouette along with side parts and more millennial trends.

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have a dinner date at Nobu Malibu, April 6. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Courteney Cox’s boots. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

The “Cougar Town” actress herself gave the 2000s-chic jeans an edgy upgrade in sleek booties. The almond toe pair features patent leather uppers with studded detailing and a block heel lift.

As for Cox herself, the selection of cozy looks is just one of the many notable fashion moments during her successful career. During her time spent as Monica Gellar on the beloved sitcom “Friends,” Courteney Cox was a master of peak ’90s and early 2000s trends. Her minimalistic appeal roped in everything from mom jeans and leather jackets to spaghetti-strap slip dresses and oversize pantsuits for red carpet occasions. Flash forward to modern time and Cox is still incorporating that same “less is more” aesthetic with seasonal hits of high-rise jeans, cool sneakers and little black dresses.

