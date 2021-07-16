Ciara Edges Up in a Strapless Peplum Top, Flare Pants & Sleek Satin Pumps

Ciara brought her style to the next level with effortless ease this week.

As styled by Maeve Reilly, the “Level Up” musician modeled a chic black and white set on her Instagram this morning; the ensemble kicked off a strapless top with a peplum flair and a glittering belted waist. The shirt also came with matching bottoms, accented with a side stripe that echoed the belt of the top.

To round out her monochrome ensemble, Ciara then slipped on a set of cat-eye sunglasses and pointed-toe satin pumps.

Earlier this month, the musician and husband Russell Wilson celebrated their fifth anniversary this week in the most glamourous way.

The couple took to Italy for a celebratory getaway as the “Body Party” singer herself debuted one of her most daring looks to date for their anniversary dinner.

The outfit highlighted a wild leopard print dress complete with a long-sleeve fit and backless opening, all barely held together with a peek-a-boo, lace-up finish. To boost her attire further, Ciara then buckled up a set of classic black stiletto sandals with a patent coat.

Throughout the past few months, the married couple themselves have continued to debut stylish pieces from their Human Nation collection, a part of the singer and star NFL husband’s House of LR&C parent company.

Included in Ciara’s rotation of ensembles, the “1, 2 Step” musician owns an endless series of chic looks that range from at-home workout ensembles with throwback Nike Natural Ride Free RN sneakers to an all-black leather look from Patrycja Pagas matched to glittering sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti.

