Ciara Styles Leather for Summer in the Edgiest Minidress & Trending Ankle-Wrap Sandals

The summer heat has truly kicked into gear but that isn’t stopping Ciara from breaking out one of this year’s biggest trends.

The “Level Up” musician joined husband and pro footballer Russell Wilson for a stylish date night on Wednesday, stopping by Philippe Chow in New York. For the outing, Ciara herself showed off her edgier side in a scoop-neck leather minidress.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this spring — and now this summer, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, skirt or, in Ciara’s case, a dress, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kylie Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

Ciara and Russell Wilson were spotted arm-in-arm while arriving at Philippe Chow for dinner in New York, June 30. CREDIT: Wise Owl/MEGA

A closer view of Russell Wilson and Ciara’s shoes. CREDIT: Wise Owl/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the trending elements continued into the “Body Party” musician’s choice of sandals. Set atop a round toe, the patent black pair featured a thin strap across the toe and a looped hold around the ankle; favored by Kristin Cavallari, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, ankle-wrap heels are all the rage this summer with heels that snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

Ciara’s own pair bears resemblance to a Stuart Weitzman design titled the Merinda sandal. The silhouette includes a 3.5-inch wrapped heel and a now discounted price tag from $395 to $237 at Bloomingdale’s.

Ciara and Russell Wilson were spotted arm-in-arm while arriving at Philippe Chow for dinner in New York, June 30. CREDIT: Wise Owl/MEGA

A closer view of Russell Wilson and Ciara’s shoes. CREDIT: Wise Owl/MEGA

Throughout the past few months, the married couple themselves have continued to debut stylish pieces from their Human Nation collection, a part of the singer and star NFL husband’s House of LR&C parent company.

Included in Ciara’s rotation of ensembles, the “1, 2 Step” musician owns an endless series of chic looks that range from at-home workout ensembles with throwback Nike Natural Ride Free RN sneakers to an all-black leather look from Patrycja Pagas matched to glittering sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Channel Ciara with ease in these glam sandals inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: Steve Madden Uplift Heels, $99.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Jessica Simspon Kelsa 2 Sandals, $89.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Buy Now: Black Suede Studio Kris Sandals, $248.

Click through the gallery for more of Ciara’s boldest attire over the years.