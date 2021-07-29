Ciara Brings Back the Tie-Dye Trend in a Marbled Bathing Suit & Hot Pink Pants

Ciara is making a very convincing case for tie-dye this summer.

The “Level Up” musician has turned her Instagram into her own personal swimsuit catalog this week, debuting a series of chic beachside looks during her sunny vacation. Today’s ensemble doubled up on tie-dye in a coordinated marbled pink and white bathing suit with matching low-rise pants and circular-frame sunglasses.

While tie-dye has been around for decades and is most famously attached to the hippie era of the 1960s and 1970s, tie-dye was embraced enthusiastically by celebrities last year in spring. Seen on the likes of Halsey, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, the print in all its psychedelic glory developed and grew into a continuous motif amongst brands like Versace and Adidas.

Yesterday’s swimsuit by Ciara offered up a surf-chic appeal with a long-sleeve fit and a zip-up front. The wetsuit-like design also included peek-a-boo cutouts with pops of pink atop a soft blue base. And, earlier this week, the “1, 2 Step” singer showed off a wild cheetah-print bikini to kick off her vacation style.

Throughout the past few months, Ciara along with her husband Russell Wilson have both continued to debut stylish pieces from their Human Nation collection, a part of the singer and star NFL partner’s House of LR&C parent company.

Included in Ciara’s rotation of ensembles, the “Body Paty” musician owns an endless series of chic looks that range from at-home workout ensembles with throwback Nike Natural Ride Free RN sneakers to an all-black leather look from Patrycja Pagas matched to glittering sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Prep for your next beach day in these pieces inspired by Ciara.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Vitamin A Reese Swimsuit, $195.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Buy Now: Year of Ours Lounge Pants, $84 (was $105).

Click through the gallery for more of Ciara’s glam style throughout the years.