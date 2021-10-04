Ciara Gets All Dolled Up in a Next-Level Corset Gown & Towering Platforms

Ciara got dressed to the nines this weekend for a Ten To One Rum event.

The “1, 2 Step” singer, who is now an investor, co-owner and director for the liquor brand, attended an event for the label on Saturday night in glam fashion. For the occasion, Ciara tapped designer Alon Livne in a next-level corseted gown; the silhouette featured a mesh bodice with contrast structural ribbing and a draped, high-leg skirt. The singer complimented her look with a set of coordinating black sky-high platform sandals.

The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone.

Recently, the “Level Up” musician launched her own LITA by Ciara apparel, footwear and accessories line at Nordstrom.

The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit benefiting programs to empower young women.

Throughout the past few months, Ciara and Russell Wilson have continued to debut stylish pieces from their Human Nation collection, a part of the singer and star NFL husband’s House of LR&C parent company.

Included in Ciara’s rotation of ensembles, the “Body Party” musician owns an endless series of chic looks that range from at-home workout ensembles with throwback Nike Natural Ride Free RN sneakers to an all-black leather look from Patrycja Pagas matched to glittering sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti.

