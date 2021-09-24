Ciara Models Her Own Brand in Knit Dress & a Bold Twist On Fall’s Biggest Boot Trend

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ciara proved she is her own brand’s No. 1 fan this week by modeling pieces from her new LITA line.

The “1, 2 Step” singer opted for a fall-ready ensemble from the brand, opting for a gray high-neck midi dress complete with a slit leg and a knit fabric; similar designs from LITA retail for $348 at Nordstrom with Ciara’s beanie available for $128, too.

The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit benefiting programs to empower young women.

In addition to her branded apparel, the “Level Up” musician also tapped the line for her footwear as well. The Higher Love combat boots offer a utilitarian silhouette with white leather uppers and a contrasting black outsole; hitting at mid calf, the shoe also comes set atop a 1.5-inch heel.

Combat boots and lug-sole styles, are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada along with Bottega Veneta, these bold boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal. You’ll find the designs on top fashion figures including Kourtney Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and more.

Ciara’s style in particular retails for $398 at Nordstrom.

Throughout the past few months, Ciara and Russell Wilson have continued to debut stylish pieces from their Human Nation collection, a part of the singer and star NFL husband’s House of LR&C parent company.

Included in Ciara’s rotation of ensembles, the “Body Party” musician owns an endless series of chic looks that range from at-home workout ensembles with throwback Nike Natural Ride Free RN sneakers to an all-black leather look from Patrycja Pagas matched to glittering sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Try out Ciara’s new brand in these pieces from her label.

