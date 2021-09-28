Christina Aguilera Gets Spooky in ‘Deadly’ Sweats & Neon Heels at ‘Addams Family 2’ Screening

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Christina Aguilera is already getting in the spooky spirit ahead of the release of her newest film, “The Addams Family 2.”

The singer helped preview the movie this weekend alongside a few special guests, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the event on Instagram yesterday before the film releases on Oct. 2. For the occasion, Aguilera balanced glam and casual pieces in a leather trench coat and a black tee; her outfit also included coordinating black sweats that featured themed graphics like a “Deadly” logo and spider webs.

When it came down to footwear, Aguilera decided to brighten up her attire with the brightest green pumps from Balenciaga. The pointed-toe pair, titled the Scrunch Knife silhouette, gives a twist on the French brand’s signature heels with a drawstring-cinched fit. Measuring 3 inches in height, the dayglo colorway retails for $795 at Fwrd.

Balenciaga Scrunch Knife heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fwrd

Xtina previously modeled the same set of bright heels for another statement look last month.

The “Lady Marmalade” singer gave her take on a mix of retro and modern trends last night, perfectly balanced together in a black and yellow look. The ensemble included a Blondie graphic tee tucked into high-rise leather trousers with a neon handbag to match.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this year. Whether in the form of a top, pants or, in Kendall’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kylie Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

When it comes to shoes, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer is no stranger to a heightened look. More often than not, you can find Aguilera in boots, sandals and pumps that come set atop a teetering heel. Even throughout her time in quarantine, the musician continued her streak of bold footwear choices. Christina Aguilera’s towering heels and designer duds last night serve as further examples of the singer’s standout style. From Viktor & Rolf couture gowns to Gina Shoes latex thigh-high boots, the former “The Voice” judge has a knack for taking her outfits above and beyond the expected.

Make your outfit really pop in these bright heels inspired by Christina Aguilera.

