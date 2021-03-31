Christina Aguilera Brings Back 2018’s Favorite Sneaker With a Slime Green Twist in the Brightest Sweats

Christina Aguilera gave her at-home style a bold yet comfortable twist as she worked on new music this week.

Lounging around on Tuesday, the “Lady Marmalade” singer stood out in a white form-fitting long-sleeve tee tucked into neon lime green sweatpants.

Silky styles, sweats and pajama-inspired loungewear has become the new normal when it comes to celebrity style. Amidst the current health crisis, the world of fashion is turning towards clothing that provides a sense of comfort and stability with ease of wear; that includes everything from biker shorts and hoodies to soft pants like Aguilera’s pick.

As if her bright sweats weren’t enough, the “Burlesque” actress tapped into a signature Balenciaga silhouette. The Triple S sneaker became the must-have shoe of 2018, favorited by Rita Ora, Olivia Culpo, Marc Jacobs and more major stars. Aguilera’s pick in particular features highlighter slime green uppers with suede overlays and mesh paneling; the base form includes see-through air bubbles in the midsole with a textured outsole for added traction.

You can shop the colorful kicks for $1,090 at MyTheresa.

Balenciaga Triple S sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

Aguilera showed off her chic at-home attire once more last week, posing outdoors in a comfortable take on dressing up. Complete with a perfectly braided updo, Aguilera modeled what resembles a soft gray long sleeve bodysuit tucked into relaxed color-coordinating lounge pants.

The elongated fit of her trousers almost then hid her choice of footwear, a pair of red towering stiletto sandals that peeped out for a bold finishing touch.

When it comes to shoes, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer is no stranger to a heightened look. More often than not, you can find Aguilera in boots, sandals and pumps that come set atop a teetering heel. Even throughout her time in quarantine, the musician continued her streak of bold footwear choices. Christina Aguilera’s towering heels and designer duds last night serve as further examples of the singer’s standout style. From Viktor & Rolf couture gowns to Gina Shoes latex thigh-high boots, the former “The Voice” judge has a knack for taking her outfits above and beyond the expected.

