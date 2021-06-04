Christina Aguilera Celebrates Pride Month in a Sweatshirt With Her Own Face On It & Towering Heels

Christina Aguilera is celebrating Pride Month by honoring everyone’s favorite singer: herself.

The “Burlesque” actress took to Instagram to promote her own Pride collection in a new sweatshirt from the capsule. The oversize crewneck design features Aguilera’s face screen-printed with rainbow makeup; though it’s now sold out, it once retailed for $50 on the musician’s website.

To cleverly turn the oversize sweatshirt into a dress, Aguilera then slipped on a set of towering black sandals set atop a stiletto heel.

June marks the start of LGBTQ+ Pride Month and, along with the parades and parties, comes countless products in kaleidoscopic hues. Brands and retailers are amping up their messaging of inclusivity, charity and sense of purpose with their Pride collections.

Labels such as Adidas, Nike, Kate Spade and more all created their own collections this year to honor love and equality. Aguilera as well launched a mix of Pride-ready apparel pieces on her site, ranging from underwear to T-shirts and face masks.

When it comes to shoes, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer is no stranger to a heightened look. More often than not, you can find Aguilera in boots, sandals and pumps that come set atop a teetering heel. Even throughout her time in quarantine, the musician continued her streak of bold footwear choices. Christina Aguilera’s towering heels and designer duds last night serve as further examples of the singer’s standout style. From Viktor & Rolf couture gowns to Gina Shoes latex thigh-high boots, the former “The Voice” judge has a knack for taking her outfits above and beyond the expected.

Click through the gallery for even more of Christina Aguilera’s best and boldest looks over the years.