Christina Aguilera Is So Y2K in a Blondie Tee, Leather Pants & the Brightest DayGlo Pumps

By Claudia Miller
Christina Aguilera’s Best & Boldest Looks Over the Years
Christina Aguilera was the master of trends in the early 2000s and now, amongst a revitalization of Y2K-chic style, Xtina is back on top again.

The “Lady Marmalade” singer gave her take on a mix of retro and modern trends last night, perfectly balanced together in a black and yellow look. The ensemble included a Blondie graphic tee tucked into high-rise leather trousers with a neon handbag to match.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this year. Whether in the form of a top, pants or, in Kendall’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kylie Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

When it came down to footwear, Aguilera decided to brighten up her attire with the brightest green pumps from Balenciaga. The pointed-toe pair, titled the Scrunch Knife silhouette, gives a twist on the French brand’s signature heels with a drawstring-cinched fit. Measuring 3 inches in height, the dayglo colorway retails for $795 at Fwrd.

Balenciaga Scrunch Knife heels.
When it comes to shoes, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer is no stranger to a heightened look. More often than not, you can find Aguilera in boots, sandals and pumps that come set atop a teetering heel. Even throughout her time in quarantine, the musician continued her streak of bold footwear choices. Christina Aguilera’s towering heels and designer duds last night serve as further examples of the singer’s standout style. From Viktor & Rolf couture gowns to Gina Shoes latex thigh-high boots, the former “The Voice” judge has a knack for taking her outfits above and beyond the expected.

Give your look a glow-up in these bright heels inspired by Christina Aguilera.

Buy Now: Aldo Jess Pumps, $75 (was $95).

Buy Now: JLo Jennifer Lopez Fedra Pumps, $60.

Buy Now: INC International Concepts Kenjay Pumps, $45 (was $100).

Flip through the gallery for more of Christina Aguilera’s glam style over the years.

ECCO is shifting toward athleisure with the launch of its ECCO Athletic Leisure Club division and accompanying fall footwear styles.
