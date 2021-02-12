×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Christina Aguilera’s Leather Trench, Air Jordans & Printed Headscarf Channel the 2000s

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
christina-aguilera-coat-sneaker
Christina Aguilera’s Best & Boldest Looks Over the Years
Christina Aguilera’s Best & Boldest Looks Over the Years
Christina Aguilera’s Best & Boldest Looks Over the Years
Christina Aguilera’s Best & Boldest Looks Over the Years
View Gallery 23 Images

Christina Aguilera brought back a major 2000s trend during her stylish recording session last night.

The “Burlesque” actress gave a glimpse of her Miami studio on Thursday, prepping for new music in a sleek leather trench, tank top and straight-leg jeans. A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this fall — and now this winter, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, leggings or, in Aguilera’s case, a coat, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks.

Headscarves, too, are about to be everywhere this season amidst a revitalization of early 2000s trends. Spotted decades ago on the likes of Hilary Duff, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez and even Aguilera herself, bandanas and tied-up hair scarves offer the perfect solution to a bad day while still staying en vogue this spring.

Related

Kim Kardashian Pops in a Cutout Cherry Red Top, Leather Pants & Teetering Stiletto Boots

Katie Holmes Dresses Up Her Pajamas in a Cozy Coat, Sleek Sneakers & the Silkiest Pants

Lauren London's Flannel, High-Rise Joggers & Suede Kicks Are Peak Athleisure

When it came down to footwear, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer tapped into another retro silhouette, this time from Michale Jordan’s athletic line. The Air Jordan 1 “Pine Green” sneakers released in February 2020 and featured mixed black and green uppers in suede and leather paneling.

While the shoe originally retailed for $170, pairs now resell for upwards of $184 to $380 on StockX.

 

air jordan, 1, pine green
Air Jordan 1 “Pine Green.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

When it comes to shoes, the “Lady Marmalade” singer is no stranger to a heightened look. More often than not, you can find Aguilera in boots, sandals and pumps that come set atop a teetering heel. Even throughout her time in quarantine, the musician continued her streak of bold footwear choices. Christina Aguilera’s towering heels and designer duds last night serve as further examples of the singer’s standout style. From Viktor & Rolf couture gowns to Gina Shoes latex thigh-high boots, the former “The Voice” judge has a knack for taking her outfits above and beyond the expected.

Click through the gallery to find more of Christina Aguilera’s best and boldest looks over the years.

Joules yellow rainboots stepping into grassland Sponsored By Joules

The Brand Offering Something for Everyone in the Great Outdoors

A new wave of consumers is heading outside and turning to Joules for footwear that can take them through the elements.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad