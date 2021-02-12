Christina Aguilera’s Leather Trench, Air Jordans & Printed Headscarf Channel the 2000s

Christina Aguilera brought back a major 2000s trend during her stylish recording session last night.

The “Burlesque” actress gave a glimpse of her Miami studio on Thursday, prepping for new music in a sleek leather trench, tank top and straight-leg jeans. A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this fall — and now this winter, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, leggings or, in Aguilera’s case, a coat, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks.

Headscarves, too, are about to be everywhere this season amidst a revitalization of early 2000s trends. Spotted decades ago on the likes of Hilary Duff, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez and even Aguilera herself, bandanas and tied-up hair scarves offer the perfect solution to a bad day while still staying en vogue this spring.

When it came down to footwear, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer tapped into another retro silhouette, this time from Michale Jordan’s athletic line. The Air Jordan 1 “Pine Green” sneakers released in February 2020 and featured mixed black and green uppers in suede and leather paneling.

While the shoe originally retailed for $170, pairs now resell for upwards of $184 to $380 on StockX.

Air Jordan 1 “Pine Green.” CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

When it comes to shoes, the “Lady Marmalade” singer is no stranger to a heightened look. More often than not, you can find Aguilera in boots, sandals and pumps that come set atop a teetering heel. Even throughout her time in quarantine, the musician continued her streak of bold footwear choices. Christina Aguilera’s towering heels and designer duds last night serve as further examples of the singer’s standout style. From Viktor & Rolf couture gowns to Gina Shoes latex thigh-high boots, the former “The Voice” judge has a knack for taking her outfits above and beyond the expected.

