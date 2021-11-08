Christina Aguilera Is the Real Statue of Liberty in a Cutout Minidress & Latex Thigh-High Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Christina Aguilera paid tribute to New York in the best way she knows how.

Sharing a teaser for her upcoming concert film, the “Lady Marmalade” singer transformed into her take on the Statue of Libert for her Brooklyn Mirage performance earlier this year. The look included a one-shoulder green dress complete with a mini hem and a cutout across the torso. Aguilera matched the look to a spiked crown, red latex gloves and matching cherry red thigh-high boots.

Xtina modeled similar thigh-high boots in a black colorway for another performance back in September. Debuting an almost animated photo of the outfit on Instagram, the ensemble layered a graphic yellow long-sleeve tee over a bold red lace thong and a silver chain choker.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

When it comes to shoes, the “Reflection” singer is no stranger to a heightened look. More often than not, you can find Aguilera in boots, sandals and pumps that come set atop a teetering heel. Even throughout her time in quarantine, the musician continued her streak of bold footwear choices.

Christina Aguilera’s towering heels and designer duds last night serve as further examples of the singer’s standout style. From Viktor & Rolf couture gowns to Gina Shoes latex thigh-high boots, the former “The Voice” judge has a knack for taking her outfits above and beyond the expected.

