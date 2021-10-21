Christina Aguilera Edges Up in a Dominatrix-Inspired Corset & Harness for ‘Pa’ Mis Muchachas’

Christina Aguilera is teasing her new music video in the most daring way.

The production for “Pa’ Mis Muchachas,” starring also Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole, places Xtina in a whole new light and even gives her blond hair a red makeover. In a preview shared on Instagram last night, the “Lady Marmalade” singer modeled a mix of dominatrix-inspired pieces ranging from leather corsets to studded collars, harnesses and gloves.

In one look, Aguilera also donned a latex-coated black catsuit with silver detailing as well as a wrapped leather trench coat, creating a theme with her styling.

Xtina herself is no stranger to a risk-taking look, either. Last month, for example, the “Burlesque” star gave a behind-the-scenes look at her latest performance attire, debuting an almost animated photo of the outfit. The ensemble layered a graphic yellow long-sleeve tee over a bold red lace thong and a silver chain choker.

As for footwear, Aguilera debuted another twist on her go-to footwear style: thigh-high boots.

Related Christina Aguilera Is a Real-Life Disney Princess in a Dramatic White Gown & Glowing Heels Christina Aguilera Gets Spooky in 'Deadly' Sweats & Neon Heels at 'Addams Family 2' Screening Christina Aguilera Is More Daring Than Ever in a Neon T-Shirt, Lace Thong & Thigh-High Boots

When it comes to shoes, though they couldn’t be seen in the music video’s preview, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer is no stranger to a heightened look. More often than not, you can find Aguilera in boots, sandals and pumps that come set atop a teetering heel. Even throughout her time in quarantine, the musician continued her streak of bold footwear choices. Christina Aguilera’s towering heels and designer duds last night serve as further examples of the singer’s standout style. From Viktor & Rolf couture gowns to Gina Shoes latex thigh-high boots, the former “The Voice” judge has a knack for taking her outfits above and beyond the expected.

Check out the gallery for more of Christina Aguilera’s daring style over the years.