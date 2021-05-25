Christina Aguilera’s Mind-Bending Dress & See-Through Wedges Are Not Your Typical Horseback Riding Gear

Christina Aguilera prepped for a scenic horseback ride this weekend but her outfit brought things to a whole new level.

The “Burlesque” actress posed in a bold look for her millions on Instagram followers last night, modeling a form-fitting dress that hit just at the ankles; the long-sleeve number incorporated a mix of blue shades all coated in a warped black pattern.

On her feet, the singer continued her eye-catching ensemble in see-through pumps set with a pointed toe and an almost invisible wedge heel.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. In addition to stars like Xtina, J-Lo and Cardi B, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are huge fans of the trend and oftentimes frequent styles from Kanye West’s own Yeezy collections.

Aguilera herself is no stranger to footwear trends, either. In March, for example, the “Lady Marmalade” singer stood out in a white form-fitting long-sleeve tee tucked into neon lime green sweatpants.

As if her bright sweats weren’t enough, the actress tapped into a signature Balenciaga silhouette. The Triple S sneaker became the must-have shoe of 2018, favorited by Rita Ora, Olivia Culpo, Marc Jacobs and more major stars. Aguilera’s pick in particular features highlighter slime green uppers with suede overlays and mesh paneling; the base form includes see-through air bubbles in the midsole with a textured outsole for added traction.

You can shop the colorful kicks for $1,090 at MyTheresa.

When it comes to shoes, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer is no stranger to a heightened look. More often than not, you can find Aguilera in boots, sandals and pumps that come set atop a teetering heel. Even throughout her time in quarantine, the musician continued her streak of bold footwear choices. Christina Aguilera’s towering heels and designer duds last night serve as further examples of the singer’s standout style. From Viktor & Rolf couture gowns to Gina Shoes latex thigh-high boots, the former “The Voice” judge has a knack for taking her outfits above and beyond the expected.

