Chrissy Teigen’s Red Velvet Dress & Gold-Tipped Sandals Are Perfect for Date Night

Chrissy Teigen helped her husband John Legend celebrate his Grammy Awards win last night with flair.

The duo hit the town in Los Angeles on Sunday to commemorate Legend’s Best R&B Album title, stepping out in coordinating all-velvet attire. While the “All of Me” singer opted for a soft black suit, his model counterpart decided on a strapless, deep red minidress and layered black peacoat; the sold-out dress comes from Oscar de la Renta and once retailed for a whopping $4,990.

Chrissy Teigen helps husband John Legend celebrate his Grammy Award win in Los Angeles, March 14. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view of Chrissy Teigen’s sleek sandals. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

To accent the standout date night look further, Teigen then turned to Tom Ford for her choice of heels. The subtle almond-toe sandals highlighted thin black straps with an embossed coating, all set atop a contrasting metallic gold stiletto heel. Measuring just over 4 inches, the lizard-print design is finished off with a lock and key chain and a $1,150 price tag at Neiman Marcus.

Chrissy Teigen helps husband John Legend celebrate his Grammy Award win in Los Angeles, March 14. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Tom Ford Lizard-Print sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

As for Teigen herself, the best-selling cookbook author‘s own footwear and apparel closet includes an endless list of designer names such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino and Aquazzura to name a few. Beyond her personal style choices, the media personality previously appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and serves as an ambassador for Procter & Gamble; she has modeled in campaigns for the likes of Ugg, The Gap, Revolve, Quay Eyewear and more throughout her impressive career.

