Chrissy Teigen Is Spring Ready in a Ruffled Crop Top, Neon High-Slit Skirt & Ankle-Wrap Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen prepped for spring with flair this week as she headed out for a shopping trip with her 4-year-old daughter Luna.

The model stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday in a two-tone look, matching a ruffled-sleeve black $425 Zimmermann crop top to a neon orange midi skirt from the Attico; similar designs include a high-slit cutout and retail originally for $780 at Net-a-Porter but can be found currently on sale for $312.

Chrissy Teigen steps out during a shopping trip with daughter Luna In Los Angeles, Feb. 24. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view of Chrissy Teigen’s sandals. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

As for footwear, Teigen continued the boho-chic appeal of her attire with a surprisingly flat choice of sandals. The thin-strap black leather pair featured a T-strap front balance with an ankle-wrapping design and a black outsole. Finished off with the slightest of heels, the design bears resemblance to Gianvito Rossi’s classic leather gladiator-inspired sandals that retail for $775.

Related Victoria Justice Works Up a Sweat in a Cutout Sports Bra, Neon Biker Shorts & Chunky Sneakers Lady Gaga Gets Into Character as Patrizia Reggiani in a Leopard-Print Dress & the Tallest Stilettos Alessandra Ambrosio Takes a Hike in a Ruched Sports Bra, Low-Rise Sweats & Sustainable Sneakers

Chrissy Teigen steps out during a shopping trip with daughter Luna In Los Angeles, Feb. 24. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view of Chrissy Teigen’s sandals. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Earlier this week, the best-selling cookbook author debuted another set of black low-heel sandals for a grocery store trip with husband John Legend. For the outing, Teigen tapped into a mix of trends for spring as she layered a gray knit bustier top with black baggy pants and a yellow midi-length cardigan. Channeling one of the 2021 Pantone Colors of the Year, bright daffodil yellow has already been spotted on the likes of Irina Shayk, Rita Ora, Gigi Hadid and more these past few weeks alone.

As for footwear, Teigen decided to trade out her typical stilettos and towering heels for a more practical shoe as she walked the aisles of her local store. The flat black sandals included a monochrome appeal, formed with a trio of minimalistic thin straps to secure the foot.

Chrissy Teigen grocery shops with husband John Legend in Los Angeles, Feb. 23. CREDIT: MEGA

The model‘s own footwear and apparel closet includes an endless list of designer names such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino and Aquazzura to name a few. Beyond her personal style choices, the media personality previously appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and serves as an ambassador for Procter & Gamble; she has modeled in campaigns for the likes of Ugg, The Gap, Revolve, Quay Eyewear and more throughout her impressive career.

Keep things simple like Chrissy Teigen in these easygoing flat black sandals for your spring attire.

CREDIT: Courtesy of FWRD

Buy Now: A.Emery James Sandals, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Buy Now: Ancient Greek Sandals Eleftheria Sandals, $255.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Buy Now: Tkees LC Sandals, $34 (was $68).

Click through the gallery to discover more of Chrissy Teigen’s chicest looks over the years.