Chrissy Teigen Looks Ready to Ride Horseback in a White Blouse, Riding Pants & Knee-High Boots

Chrissy Teigen brought her equestrian style out on the town last night in bold fashion.

The media personality ran errands across Los Angeles yesterday after going for a horseback ride with her kids on Tuesday. Deciding against changing her ensemble, Teigen modeled a black sports bra, white equestrian-chic blouse and riding pants for the outing.

Chrissy Teigen is seen wearing riding pants and boots while out shopping on Melrose in Los Angeles, July 20. CREDIT: carlosmaidanaphotography/MEGA

Rounding out the look was a proper pair of riding boots, complete with a low block heel and leather uppers that hit just at the knee.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Chrissy Teigen is seen wearing riding pants and boots while out shopping on Melrose in Los Angeles, July 20. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Chrissy Teigen’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

As for Teigen herself, the model’s own footwear and apparel closet includes an endless list of designer names such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino and Aquazzura to name a few. Beyond her personal style choices, the media personality previously appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and serves as an ambassador for Procter & Gamble; she has modeled in campaigns for the likes of Ugg, The Gap, Revolve, Quay Eyewear and more throughout her impressive career.

Try out the knee-high boot trend for yourself in these chic riding boots inspired by Chrissy Teigen.

