Chrissy Teigen’s Feather-Coated Gown & Crystal Heels Are a Glam Choice for Cleaning the House

Chrissy Teigen’s at-home cleaning attire may look a little different than most.

The model posed in her kitchen this week as she helped promote her new Safely cleaning products, a line she created in joint partnership with Kris Jenner. Teasing the new items before they launch on Thursday, Teigen posed in a glittering, feather-coated gown complete with a floor-sweeping hem and cape-style sleeve.

To give the look one final glittering touch, Teigen then took her gown to the next level in elevated Jimmy Choo sandals. The brand’s hit Shiloh silhouette features crystal-embellished straps across the toe and ankle, all set atop a 4-inch stiletto heel. Though the silhouette is currently sold out across the web, it once retailed for over $1,200 at Farfetch.

Earlier in the week, the cookbook author herself debuted another bold at-home style moment. She tapped Loewe for a spring-ready look, posing in its puff-sleeve floral minidress with strappy sandals to match. The Bottega Veneta BV Line silhouette includes a trending big-toe design and a $930 price tag.

Bottega Veneta’s footwear has quickly become the brand of the summer when it comes to must-have sandals and heels. With many of Bottega Veneta’s styles feature trending elements such as square-toe fronts and thong-toe finishes, the silhouettes keep up with growing revitalizations of ’90s-inspired designs that are sweeping the street style world. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner in addition to Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Kourtney Kardashian and more, the Italian brand has risen the ranks as a top label for “It” girls across all industries.

As for Teigen herself, the best-selling author‘s own footwear and apparel closet includes an endless list of designer names such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino and Aquazzura to name a few. Beyond her personal style choices, the media personality previously appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and serves as an ambassador for Procter & Gamble; she has modeled in campaigns for the likes of Ugg, The Gap, Revolve, Quay Eyewear and more throughout her impressive career.

Click through the gallery to check out more of Chrissy Teigen’s boldest looks over the years.