Chrissy Teigen Cleverly Turns a Cardigan Into a Dress With a Little Help from Her Spiked Belt & Slouchy Boots

Chrissy Teigen cleverly gave her take on one of 2021’s biggest trends this week.

The best-selling author visited the Grove in Los Angeles to sign a few of her cookbooks in style, modeling an elongated cardigan from Allude. Teigen, with help from her stylist, then cinched the button-up $654 knitwear into a dress of sorts with the use of a spiked silver $2,000 belt from Bottega Veneta.

Retro-chic cardigans are experiencing a moment on the fashion scene amidst revitalizations of the late 1990s and early 2000s trends such as combat boots and low-rise bottoms.

The finishing touch for Teigen’s chic look came in the form of slouchy boots. Giving the outfit a special edge, the model tapped former FN Achievement Award winner Paris Texas for a lifted suede design. The mint green pair draws inspiration from styles of the 1980s with a pointed toe and a croc-embossed 2.6-inch heel. Fans of the style can find the boots for $825 at Matches Fashion.

Paris Texas Slouchy suede boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Matches

Over the weekend, Teigen glowed on the stage at Global Citizen’s “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.”

The media personality made an appearance during the star-studded event in a can’t-miss neon orange dress from Valdrin Sahiti. The number featured a strapless neckline with a peek-a-boo dip, a pleated mini bodice and a dramatic train finish. To complete her already bold look, Teigen included glittering earrings and a pair of on-trend sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Chrissy Teigen takes the stage at Global Citizen’s “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World,” at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on May 2, 2021. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

As for Teigen herself, the model’s own footwear and apparel closet includes an endless list of designer names such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino and Aquazzura to name a few. Beyond her personal style choices, the media personality previously appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and serves as an ambassador for Procter & Gamble; she has modeled in campaigns for the likes of Ugg, The Gap, Revolve, Quay Eyewear and more throughout her impressive career.

