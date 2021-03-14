Chrissy Teigen Goes Boho-Chic in a Floral Bralette, Flowing Skirt & a Twist on the Big Toe Sandal Trend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen and her family took advantage of the warming weather in Los Angeles this week as they ventured out for a Saturday lunch in style.

Teigen, joined by her husband John Legend along with their daughter Luna and son Miles, stepped out for a bite to eat in Beverly Hills yesterday in a boho-chic ensemble. The outfit came courtesy of Zimmermann with a coordinating floral tie bustier top and a flowing midi-length skirt; her bralette retails for $595 while her matching skirt sells for $1,350 at Neiman Marcus.

As for footwear, the model decided on a pair of casual sandals to finish off the boho appeal of her ensemble, A design from Emme Parsons, the tan Ava sandals include a split thong-toe design with an ankle-wrap strap and a unique loop-toe finish.

Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Gabrielle Union and Katie Holmes amongst others. The style offers a laid-back appeal with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s, a common theme amongst “it” girl trends this season.

While the tan colorway has since sold out, Teigen’s choice of silhouette retails on sale for $79 in a metallic iteration at Net-a-Porter.

The best-selling cookbook author‘s own footwear and apparel closet includes an endless list of designer names such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino and Aquazzura to name a few. Beyond her personal style choices, the media personality previously appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and serves as an ambassador for Procter & Gamble; she has modeled in campaigns for the likes of Ugg, The Gap, Revolve, Quay Eyewear and more throughout her impressive career.

Test out the big toe sandal trend for yourself this spring in these tan pairs inspired by Chrissy Teigen.

