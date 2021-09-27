Chrissy Teigen Finds a Surprisingly Perfect Shopping Outfit in a Sports Bra, Biker Shorts & Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chrissy Teigen may have just found the most effective way to get dressed before a shopping spree.

Taking to Instagram, the model revealed a behind-the-scenes look at her latest shopping adventure. Moving against a strict time limit set by her husband John Legend, Teigen worked smarter by simply wearing a matching black sports bra and biker shorts set.

“John gave me 10 minutes to shop because we are late for the airport. also when I go shopping I like to wear bike shorts and a bra so I can try shit on quick lol try it sometime, everything looks better,” explained the media personality in her caption.

To make sure her new pieces still looked good with heels, Teigen chose to finish her mall-ready ensemble with knee-high black boots; the pointed-toe silhouette came with slouchy uppers and a lifted stiletto.

As for Teigen herself, the model’s own footwear and apparel closet includes an endless list of designer names such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino and Aquazzura to name a few. Beyond her personal style choices, the cookbook author previously appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and serves as an ambassador for Procter & Gamble; she has modeled in campaigns for the likes of Ugg, The Gap, Revolve, Quay Eyewear and more throughout her impressive career.

Ready to head out on your own shopping spree? Take a page out of Chrissy Teigen’s book in these next pieces inspired by her outfit today.

