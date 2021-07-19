Chloe Bailey Is So ’90s in a Peek-a-Boo Top, Flare Pants & Thong Sandals

Chloe Bailey hit the town in retro-chic fashion this weekend thanks to a trending pair of heels.

The “Grown-ish” actress shared her elevated style on Instagram earlier today, donning a coordinating navy set that included a peek-a-boo crop top and coordinating flare-hem pants.

Asymmetric tops and bootcut pants are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early 2000s, favorited this year already by Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and more top stars. You can find the trends mixed in with low-rise pants, bandana tops and square-toe sandals as fashion fans make a 180 back towards the familiar and comfortable styles of decades past.

In another ode to the ’90s, Bailey herself broke out a set of buzzy thong-toe sandals.

Related Eva Longoria Does Anything to Get the Shot in a Flight Suit & See-Through Nikes on 'Flamin' Hot' Set Katie Holmes Brings Her Loungewear Out on the Town in Buzzy 'Ugly' Sandals Cher Gets Edgy in Italy Thanks to Her Iridescent Bustier, Cutout Jacket and Block-Heeled Booties

Thong-toe footwear also returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of its biggest trends and is sticking around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with the aforementioned ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion. Stars like Kendall Jenner along with Meryl Streep, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez amongst other major names are continuing to support the trend in even cooler temperatures.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker grab dinner at Carbone in New York, April 24. CREDIT: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez shops and runs errands in the Hamptons, New York, July 5. CREDIT: John Roca Photography/MEGA

Rihanna steps out in a retro-chic tracksuit for dinner in Los Angeles, April 12. CREDIT: 007/photographer group/MEGA

Even when she isn’t in thong sandals or retro-chic attire, Chloe Bailey herself stays ahead of top trends. The “Do It” singer favors everything from latex Attico minidresses and Tamara Mellon sandals to head-to-toe Ivy Park x Adidas sets.

The 23-year-old credits her looks to stylist Zerina Akers who also helps style her sister Halle Bailey as well as Beyoncé.

Try out the thong sandal trend for yourself in these heels inspired by Chloe Bailey.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Melrose Sandal, $83.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Luisa Via Roma

Buy Now: By Far Jack Sandal, $281 (was $402).

A.W.A.K.E. Mode Katie thong sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: A.W.A.K.E Mode Katie Sandal, $262 (was $655).

Click through the gallery to find more stars who love the thong sandal trend like Chloe Bailey.