Chloe Bailey Sits Front Row in a Bubble Minidress & Towering Platforms at Louis Vuitton

Chloe Bailey took her seat front and center for the Louis Vuitton spring ’22 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Attending the presentation yesterday alongside Eiza Gonzalez and Maria Bakalova, the “Grown-ish” actress turned heads in a bright blue design from the French luxury house. The puff-sleeve silhouette included a zippered neckline as well as a mini bubble-style skirt. To accessorize, Bailey also modeled a chunky chain necklace and a white purse from the brand.

(L-R) Maria Bakalova, Eiza Gonzalez, Chloe Bailey and Yoann Lemoine sit front row at the Louis Vuitton spring ’22 show during Paris Fashion Week, Oct. 5. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

When it came down to footwear, the “Have Mercy” songstress elevated her look further with a pair of towering sandals. The lifted platform pair came balanced atop an over 4-inch block heel with securing straps across the ankle and toe, all branded with the Louis Vuitton logo and signature floral emblem.

Chloe Bailey attends the Louis Vuitton spring ’22 show during Paris Fashion Week, Oct. 5. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

A closer view of Chloe Bailey’s heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The Louis Vuitton spring ’22 show during Paris Fashion Week actually had an unexpectedly climactic finale — thanks to a surprise protester.

As models made their final walk across the brand’s catwalk at the Louvre Museum, a protestor disrupted the scene by storming the runway with signs reading: “Overconsumption = Extinction.”

A protestor disrupts the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: AP

As for Chloe Bailey herself, when she isn’t in thong sandals or retro-chic attire, the musician stays ahead of top trends. The “Do It” singer favors everything from latex Attico minidresses and Tamara Mellon sandals to head-to-toe Ivy Park x Adidas sets.

The 23-year-old credits her looks to stylist Zerina Akers who also helps style her sister Halle Bailey as well as Beyoncé.

