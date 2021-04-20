Celine Dion Takes the Plunge in a Billowing Burgundy Gown & Metallic Gold Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Céline Dion teased a new project in an unexpected way on Instagram today.

Taking to the social media app to surprise fans with a teaser for a secret reveal, the Canadian singer posed atop a life-size casino game in a glam look; the outfit highlighted a burgundy gown complete with a plunging neckline, sheer chiffon sleeves and a gold cinched belt. The same metallic note of her accessories continued into her choice of standout gold pumps, stopping the pinball in bold fashion.

“A little teaser for a fabulous reveal on April 21. Stay tuned,” wrote Dion in her caption.

Related Suri Cruise Channels the '70s in a Tie-Dye Sweater, Flare Jeans & Retro-Chic Floral Sneakers South Park's Adidas Campus 80 'Towelie' Shoe Sold Out Quickly -- but You Can Still Get a Pair Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Statement Top & Shredded Jeans With Sky-High Heels

Metallic gold is a common color in the “My Heart Will Go On” singer’s closet, too. For example, the 53-year-old musician revealed a look from a photoshoot for her album “Courage” in August 2020, modeling a recognizable design from Thierry Mugler himself. Though a vintage design, the metallic gold strapless bodysuit looked so futuristic with its bustier-style design and corset-inspired cinched waist. The standout number came complete with embellished detailing across the hip and chest as well as matching bejeweled gloves for full dramatic effect.

The same bodysuit was previously worn by Beyoncé in her 2009 music video for “Sweet Dreams” as well as Irina Shayk for her magazine covers with both Glamour and 7Hollywood. The design debuted on the brand’s catwalk for its haute couture collection for fall ’95, modeled by Nadja Auermann.

As for Dion herself, the deep red dress and steep heels are yet more standout pieces that the “The Power of Love” songstress can add to her style repertoire. Bold fashion is the everyday norm for the Canadian native, who models everything from fresh-off-the-runway Oscar de la Renta dresses to a hot pink pleated Peter Do skirt worn over pants in the streets of New York City. As for footwear, Dion tends to layer in even more out-there pieces such as chunky neon Gucci sneakers, thigh-high Jimmy Choo boots and custom fiery pumps from Toronto-based set designer Caitlin Doherty.

Channel Céline Dion in these sleek gold heels like her ensemble today.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Vala Pumps, $95.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off 5th

Buy Now: Stuart Weitzman Anny Pumps, $213 (was $425).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Beth Pumps, $55 (was $130).

Click through the gallery to find more of Céline Dion’s standout looks throughout the years.