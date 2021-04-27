Carrie Underwood Gets Extra Credit in the Gym Wearing Workout-Ready Shorts & Glowing White Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Carrie Underwood served up major fitness inspiration this week as she got in a workout at her impressive home gym.

Pausing for a quick mirror selfie between sets, the “Before He Cheats” musician showed off her athletic attire from her own label, Calia by Carrie. Her look layered a gray long-sleeve tee over a darker tank top and paneled white shorts, available at Dick’s Sporting Goods for $40.

When it comes to gym footwear, the “Remind Me” singer is a huge fan of Adidas UltraBoost sneakers. Underwood also owns an all-black version of the sneaker as well as an all-white take on the brand’s Ultraboost 19 silhouette. She also debuted a metallic gold and white colorway in May 2020 and an all-pink design with her Fit52 workout program last year; the sneaker comes equipped with flexible Primeknit uppers and dual-density cushioning for support and responsiveness.

Though yesterday’s all-white take is the now sold-out Adidas UltraBoost 20 iteration, a newer iteration is available at Adidas.com for $180.

Related Gwen Stefani Is a 'Guardian Angel' in a Fringe-Coated Jacket & Pants Set With $10K Glittering Boots Best Kids' Rain Boots for Staying Dry in All Seasons Irina Shayk Provides the Perfect 'Rocker-Chic' Outfit Formula in Kanye West-Commissioned DMX T-Shirt & Chunky Thigh High Boots

Adidas UltraBoost 21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Underwood is also known to match her go-to sneakers to loungewear from her own line in addition to workout pieces. Back in August 2020, for example, she dressed down her athletic style for a casual, easy Sunday morning look.

Her mom-chic style included pieces from her own Calia by Carrie Underwood athleisure brand, such as a gray cardigan, ribbed white tank top and all-black yoga pants; similar sweaters retail on-sale anywhere from $41 to $59, discounted from $79, while the brand’s black yoga bottoms sell for $65 at Dick’s Sporting Goods as well.

Underwood debuted her Calia brand in 2015 and has since gone on to create a series of seasonal workout-ready pieces. The award-winning country artist also signed on as a global ambassador for cosmetics brand Almay in 2014. Though she can oftentimes be spotted in athleisure and sneakers, she also rotates in heels from brands like Jimmy Choo and René Caovilla. In addition to Adidas pairs, Underwood also prefers running shoes from Altra; she even debuted her Escalante sneakers from the brand in July of last year.

Prep for the gym like Carie Underwood in these ultra-supportive Adidas sneakers.

Adidas UltraBoost 21 CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Buy Now: Adidas UltraBoost 21, $180.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Buy Now: Adidas UltraBoost 21, $180.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Buy Now: Adidas UltraBoost 21, $180.

Click through the gallery to find even more stars with top-tier workout style just like Carrie Underwood.